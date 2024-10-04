Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 4, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 4

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 4, 2024: Stock market today: Nifty 50 to find support at 25,000 points and face resistance at 25,500 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Oct 2024, 06:26 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 4

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bombay Dyeing, GAIL, and BSE
Read the full story here

04 Oct 2024, 06:22 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Israel-Iran war; five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Oct 4

  • Stock Market Today: Nifty-50 index after seeing sharp fall of more than 2% on Thursday amidst Iran-Israel war fears, however has broken most resistances may find support in 25,000-25,150 zone say analysts
Read the full story here

04 Oct 2024, 06:17 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 4

  • Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – JSW Steel, Polycab and Lal Path Lab– are technically placed to see a decent upside move
Read the full story here

04 Oct 2024, 05:50 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: IPO invincibles: Beyond KRN, more IPOs that defied the market crash

  • A Mint analysis of 23 new companies that went public (between January 2019 and September 2024) on a particularly tumultuous day, when the benchmark index plummeted by over 1,000 points, revealed that their market debuts were not as disastrous as anticipated
Read the full story here

