Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 5, 2024: Hang Seng rallies 33% in 21 days as Nippon India ETF trades at 5% premium: Will China stimulus boost SIP returns?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Hang Seng rallies 33% in 21 days as Nippon India ETF trades at 5% premium: Will China stimulus boost SIP returns?
- Nippon India Hang Seng ETF, the only fund in India tracking the Hang Seng index, was locked in the upper circuit triggered by the Hang Seng index, which has rallied nearly 33% in the last three weeks