Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 6, 2024: Week Ahead: RBI Policy, Q2 Results, Israel-Iran war, FII flow, global cues among key market triggers for Nifty, Sensex

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 6, 2024: Stock market triggers: RBI Policy, FPI outflow, macro data, Israel-Iran war, crude oil prices, and global cues will dictate the trend this week as Nifty 50, Sensex look to be in consolidation (Photo: iStock)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Oct 2024, 06:11 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: RBI Policy, Q2 Results, Israel-Iran war, FII flow, global cues among key market triggers for Nifty, Sensex

  • Stock market triggers: This week, RBI monetary policy, domestic and global macro data, Israel-Iran war, and foreign fund flow will dictate trends. D-Street experts say the Nifty 50 will face resistance at 25,800 level.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.