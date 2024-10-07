Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 04 2024 15:29:48
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,181.30 0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.75 -0.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 930.70 0.51%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 503.45 -1.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 430.15 -1.21%
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 7, 2024: The king of affordable housing might be staging a comeback—but it’s not Bajaj Housing

5 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 7, 2024: In housing finance, actual losses are low unless there’s fraud, as loans are secured by property. However, high NPAs hurt growth by lowering an HFC's credit rating, increasing borrowing costs, and weakening competitiveness. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on October 7, 2024: In housing finance, actual losses are low unless there’s fraud, as loans are secured by property. However, high NPAs hurt growth by lowering an HFC's credit rating, increasing borrowing costs, and weakening competitiveness. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Oct 2024, 06:30:17 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: The king of affordable housing might be staging a comeback—but it’s not Bajaj Housing

  • While Aavas Financiers currently lags behind peers in ROE and PAT growth, improving operational efficiency and sector tailwinds suggest it may be poised for a rebound.
Read the full story here

07 Oct 2024, 06:30:13 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: After last week's steep plunge, a key market indicator is flashing green

  • A low ratio signals traders are bearish, while a high ratio implies they are bullish. However, when these touch extreme levels, markets typically make a short-term reversal.
Read the full story here

07 Oct 2024, 06:20:08 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC among seven stocks in F&O ban list on October 7

  • Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 7
Read the full story here

07 Oct 2024, 06:17:43 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Israel-Iran war; five stocks to buy or sell on Monday— Oct 7

  • Stock market today: Israel-Iran war leads Nifty-50 index correct more than 4% week on week. Nifty could now take support at 24753 and later 24420 while 25453 could act as a resistance in the near term, say experts
Read the full story here

07 Oct 2024, 06:11:48 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — October 7

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy or sell today — Exide Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, and ICICI Securities 
Read the full story here

07 Oct 2024, 06:00:11 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Temper return expectations from Smids, says Valentis' Jaipuria

  • Earnings growth will slow down relative to the past few years but will still rise in double digits, says Jyotivardhan Jaipuria
Read the full story here

07 Oct 2024, 05:30:10 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Avenue Supermarts is a question of valuations

  • The survival and even growth of value retailers like DMart is very likely. But investors need to ask themselves if the valuation is worth it.
Read the full story here

