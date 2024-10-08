Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 8, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 8

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Oct 2024, 07:25 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on October 8
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,885 level, a discount of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
08 Oct 2024, 07:09 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US tech stocks sell-off to bond yields
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,860 level, a discount of nearly 130 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
08 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Pink papers, IPO frenzies, and why AI won’t replace your bartender just yet
- Joint fund manager Bertie reflects on the pink glow of capital markets and the surge of IPOs and QIPs while pondering AI’s overhyped promises. From political scandals to tech buzzwords, Bertie humorously navigates the fine line between optimism and scepticism in today's fast-moving markets.
08 Oct 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global outlook amid Iran-Israel war; five stocks to buy or sell on Oct 8
- Stock Market today: Nifty-50 index that continues its correction phase has declined below the crucial support of 25100-25000 levels recently and could slide down towards another lower support of around 24500-24400 in the near term, said experts
08 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: L&T is betting big on five high-growth businesses. Will its stock continue to surge?
- L&T has in recent years entered sunrise sectors such as defence manufacturing, nuclear power equipment, green hydrogen, data centres and semiconductor design. Its stock is up 143% in the past five years, so will the rally continue?
08 Oct 2024, 06:27 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 8
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy or sell today — LTIMindtree, Pricol, and Ambuja Cements
08 Oct 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: PNB, IDFC FIRST Bank, RBL Bank among nine stocks in F&O ban list on October 8
- Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC FIRST Bank, Manappuram Finance, PNB, and RBL Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 8
08 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — Oct 8
- Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – M&M, Infosys and Bharti Airtel
08 Oct 2024, 06:12 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: RBI MPC in focus: How to trade Nifty 50 as market mood turns gloomy? Experts weigh in
- The Nifty 50 has fallen for the sixth consecutive session due to foreign capital outflows and geopolitical tensions as investors await the RBI's MPC meeting. Experts expect the repo rate to remain unchanged at 6.5% amid ongoing economic challenges.
08 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty vs gold: Which is a better option now?
- Profit booking on the D-Street signals caution, and reallocating some investments from equities to gold might be a prudent strategy.