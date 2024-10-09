Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 9, 2024: Hyundai Motor India IPO: India's biggest public issue set to open on October 15; Here are 10 things to know from RHP

1 min read . 12:38 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on October 9, 2024: Hyundai Motor India IPO is expected to raise over 27,000 crore, making it the largest-ever IPO in India.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Oct 2024, 12:38 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India IPO: India's biggest public issue set to open on October 15; Here are 10 things to know from RHP

  • Hyundai Motor India IPO: The book-built issue of Hyundai Motor India IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 142,194,700 shares (14.22 crore shares) of face value of 10 each.
