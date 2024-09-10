Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 10, 2024: Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, Bandhan Bank among seven stocks in F&O ban list on Tuesday — Sept 10

Explore
Mon Sep 09 2024 15:59:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.40 -1.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 784.30 0.22%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,647.50 0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 389.95 -1.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 514.85 -1.09%
LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Livemint

10 Sep 2024, 06:34:43 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, Bandhan Bank among seven stocks in F&O ban list on Tuesday — Sept 10

  • Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 10
Read the full story here

10 Sep 2024, 06:26:57 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 10

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — EPACK Durable, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Ambuja Cements 
Read the full story here

