Active Stocks
Tue Sep 10 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.45 0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 396.70 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 782.60 -0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 512.90 0.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,650.60 0.19%
Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 11, 2024: Oil crashes to 33-month low after OPEC+ slashes demand forecasts, Brent sinks below $70 for first time since Dec 2021
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 11, 2024: Oil crashes to 33-month low after OPEC+ slashes demand forecasts, Brent sinks below $70 for first time since Dec 2021

1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2024, 12:23 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 11, 2024: Brent crude futures were down $2.33, or 3.24 per cent, at $69.51 a barrel. Source: Ding Jianzhou/Imaginechina via Bloomberg NewsPremium
Latest news on September 11, 2024: Brent crude futures were down $2.33, or 3.24 per cent, at $69.51 a barrel. Source: Ding Jianzhou/Imaginechina via Bloomberg News

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2024, 12:23:27 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Oil crashes to 33-month low after OPEC+ slashes demand forecasts, Brent sinks below $70 for first time since Dec 2021

  • Brent crude futures were last down $2.33, or 3.24 per cent, at $69.51 a barrel and the US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $2.50, or 3.64 per cent, to $66.21
Read the full story here

