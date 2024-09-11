Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 11, 2024: Oil crashes to 33-month low after OPEC+ slashes demand forecasts, Brent sinks below $70 for first time since Dec 2021

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:23 AM IST Trade
Latest news on September 11, 2024: Brent crude futures were down $2.33, or 3.24 per cent, at $69.51 a barrel. Source: Ding Jianzhou/Imaginechina via Bloomberg News

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

11 Sep 2024, 12:23 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Oil crashes to 33-month low after OPEC+ slashes demand forecasts, Brent sinks below $70 for first time since Dec 2021

  • Brent crude futures were last down $2.33, or 3.24 per cent, at $69.51 a barrel and the US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $2.50, or 3.64 per cent, to $66.21
