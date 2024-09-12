Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 12, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12 September

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 12, 2024: Stock market today: Nifty 50's support for the day is at 24,800 levels, while the resistance is at 25,100 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Sep 2024, 06:07 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12 September

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Havells India, BEML, and PB Fintech Ltd.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.