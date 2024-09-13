 Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 13, 2024: Stock market today: Aarti Industries, Granules among eight stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 13 | Stock Market News
Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 13, 2024: Stock market today: Aarti Industries, Granules among eight stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 13
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 13, 2024: Stock market today: Aarti Industries, Granules among eight stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 13

3 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on September 13, 2024: No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2024, 06:15:25 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Aarti Industries, Granules among eight stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 13

  • Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Granules, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 13
13 Sep 2024, 06:13:46 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 13

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Steel Authority of India, Indian Oil Corp., and Container Corporation of India. 
13 Sep 2024, 06:13:44 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

  • Chandan Taparia, Head – Equity Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, MOFSL, has recommended three stocks to buy today, September 12. According to him, these stocks –Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Unilever, and Havells– are technically placed to see a decent upmove.
