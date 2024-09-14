Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 14, 2024: Gold price climbs 26% in YTD. Should you book profit or wait for US Fed's rate cut cycle?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 14, 2024: US Fed rate cut: According to experts, gold prices may touch $2,640 and $2,660 per troy ounce in the near term.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Sep 2024, 08:28 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price climbs 26% in YTD. Should you book profit or wait for US Fed's rate cut cycle?

  • Gold rate today is rising due to the weakening US dollar on US Fed rate cut buzz, say experts
Read the full story here

14 Sep 2024, 06:57 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Is the Indian stock market closed on Monday for Eid?

  • To check whether Indian stock market is open on Monday or not, one can login at the BSE website and click at ‘Trading Holidays’ option on top
Read the full story here

