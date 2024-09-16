 Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 16, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty to Donald Trump assassination attempt | Stock Market News
Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 13 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.40 1.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 401.25 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 790.55 0.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 550.65 3.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 0.61%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 16, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty to Donald Trump assassination attempt
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 16, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty to Donald Trump assassination attempt

6 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 16, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty to Donald Trump assassination attemptPremium
Latest news on September 16, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty to Donald Trump assassination attempt

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Sep 2024, 07:13:15 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty to Donald Trump assassination attempt

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,432 level, a premium of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 07:05:41 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: ‘Markets have priced in most of the good news’

  • Low crude oil prices would favour oil marketing companies while rate cuts could support non-banking financial companies, said R. Venkataraman, chairman of IIFL Securities.
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 07:04:45 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial among 11 stocks that may rise 7-23% in the next 3-4 weeks, say analysts

  • Shares to buy: Amid a 2% rise in the Nifty 50, analysts advise investors to focus on quality stocks. They recommend 11 stocks, which are expected to increase by 7-23% in the next few weeks, with caution advised in stock selection.
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 06:57:31 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate cut, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Sept 16

  • Stock Market Today: Benchmark indices on Friday though ended a tad lower , nevertheless Nifty-50 ended with weekly gains of 2% indicating positive short term momentum. Here's Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global cues amidst US Fed rate cut expectations & 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Sept 16
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 06:29:50 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal multibagger returns for share allottees

  • Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing date is today, September 15. Check out what Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP today and stock market experts indicate about the listing price:
Read the full story here

16 Sep 2024, 06:15:52 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank among seven stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 16

  • Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 16.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue