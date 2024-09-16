Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 16, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty to Donald Trump assassination attempt | Stock Market News

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty to Donald Trump assassination attempt
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,432 level, a premium of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: ‘Markets have priced in most of the good news’
- Low crude oil prices would favour oil marketing companies while rate cuts could support non-banking financial companies, said R. Venkataraman, chairman of IIFL Securities.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial among 11 stocks that may rise 7-23% in the next 3-4 weeks, say analysts
- Shares to buy: Amid a 2% rise in the Nifty 50, analysts advise investors to focus on quality stocks. They recommend 11 stocks, which are expected to increase by 7-23% in the next few weeks, with caution advised in stock selection.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate cut, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Sept 16
- Stock Market Today: Benchmark indices on Friday though ended a tad lower , nevertheless Nifty-50 ended with weekly gains of 2% indicating positive short term momentum. Here's Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global cues amidst US Fed rate cut expectations & 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Sept 16
IPO News Today Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal multibagger returns for share allottees
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing date is today, September 15. Check out what Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP today and stock market experts indicate about the listing price:
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank among seven stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 16
- Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 16.