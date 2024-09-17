Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 17, 2024: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: BSE to Godfrey Phillips — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today | Stock Market News

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: BSE to Godfrey Phillips — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — BSE, Kanoria Chemicals, Godfrey Phillips India, GM Breweries, and International Conveyors
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate cut buzz, five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Sept 17
- Stock market today: Nifty traded in a narrow range with a positive bias on Monday ahead of the US Fed rate cut decision. Amidst caution the underlying uptrend of the market remains intact say analysts
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India among ten stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 17
- Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, LIC Housing, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 17
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 16
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Exide Industries, National Aluminium Co., and Angel One.