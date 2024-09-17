Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 17, 2024: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: BSE to Godfrey Phillips — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 17, 2024: Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that overall Indian stock market sentiment is optimistic despite the Nifty 50 index consolidating around 25,400 zones for the last few sessions.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Sep 2024, 07:41 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: BSE to Godfrey Phillips — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — BSE, Kanoria Chemicals, Godfrey Phillips India, GM Breweries, and International Conveyors
Read the full story here

17 Sep 2024, 06:31 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate cut buzz, five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Sept 17

  • Stock market today: Nifty traded in a narrow range with a positive bias on Monday ahead of the US Fed rate cut decision. Amidst caution the underlying uptrend of the market remains intact say analysts
Read the full story here

17 Sep 2024, 06:15 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India among ten stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 17

  • Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, LIC Housing, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 17
Read the full story here

17 Sep 2024, 06:11 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 16

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Exide Industries, National Aluminium Co., and Angel One. 
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.