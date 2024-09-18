Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 18, 2024: Stock market today: Biocon, GNFC, PNB among ten stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 18

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock market today: Biocon, GNFC, PNB among ten stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 18
- Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini, Biocon, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, LIC Housing, PNB, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 18
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends Bandhan Bank, NALCO, and Kotak Mahindra Bank today
- Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends buying these three stocks today - Bandhan Bank Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 18
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,455 level, a premium of nearly 5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US retail sales to Japan exports
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,455 level, a premium of nearly 5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
The IPO roulette has more spinners and fewer winners, what's your fate?
- A Mint analysis of data sourced from primedatabase.com showed that over five years, around 45.5% of IPOs across both the mainboard and SME segments have been oversubscribed by more than 10 times in the retail segment.
Glare on SME IPOs leads to first listing postponement
- BSE postponed Trafiksol ITS Technologies' listing due to investor complaints regarding the use of ₹44.87 crore raised. The company must retain the funds in escrow until issues are resolved. Concerns arose from a social media post about questionable financial practices linked to the IPO.
From pink dogs to Japanese whisky, India's uber-rich diversify into rare collectibles
- For India’s expanding tribe of ultra-affluent individuals, the contours of what counts as a worthy investment are expanding beyond vintage cars and Hussains to rare collectibles.
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18 September
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Sobha Ltd, and Roto Pumps Ltd.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
- Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, recommended buying these five shares: Aarti Surfactants, Silgo Retail, Modison Ltd, Nava Limited, and Mallcom (India).