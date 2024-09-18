Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 18, 2024: Stock market today: Biocon, GNFC, PNB among ten stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 18

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 07:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 18, 2024: No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Sep 2024, 07:58 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Biocon, GNFC, PNB among ten stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 18

  • Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini, Biocon, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, LIC Housing, PNB, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 18
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 07:36 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends Bandhan Bank, NALCO, and Kotak Mahindra Bank today

  • Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends buying these three stocks today - Bandhan Bank Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 07:18 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 18

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,455 level, a premium of nearly 5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 07:05 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US retail sales to Japan exports

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,455 level, a premium of nearly 5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: The IPO roulette has more spinners and fewer winners, what's your fate?

  • A Mint analysis of data sourced from primedatabase.com showed that over five years, around 45.5% of IPOs across both the mainboard and SME segments have been oversubscribed by more than 10 times in the retail segment.
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Glare on SME IPOs leads to first listing postponement

  • BSE postponed Trafiksol ITS Technologies' listing due to investor complaints regarding the use of 44.87 crore raised. The company must retain the funds in escrow until issues are resolved. Concerns arose from a social media post about questionable financial practices linked to the IPO.
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: From pink dogs to Japanese whisky, India’s uber-rich diversify into rare collectibles

  • For India’s expanding tribe of ultra-affluent individuals, the contours of what counts as a worthy investment are expanding beyond vintage cars and Hussains to rare collectibles.
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 06:22 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18 September

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Sobha Ltd, and Roto Pumps Ltd.
Read the full story here

18 Sep 2024, 06:19 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

  • Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, recommended buying these five shares: Aarti Surfactants, Silgo Retail, Modison Ltd, Nava Limited, and Mallcom (India).
Read the full story here

