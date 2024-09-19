Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 19, 2024: US Fed rate cut: Here's how US Central Bank's decision will impact Indian stock market; Experts weigh in

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: US Fed rate cut: Here's how US Central Bank's decision will impact Indian stock market; Experts weigh in
- Indian investors are closely watching the decision, as it is expected to shape the market trend on Thursday, September 19. Experts suggest that a 50bps rate cut could boost market sentiment.