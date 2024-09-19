Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 18 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.60 -1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 962.40 -1.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 792.35 1.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.85 -0.58%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 537.10 -2.64%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 19, 2024: US Fed rate cut: Here's how US Central Bank's decision will impact Indian stock market; Experts weigh in
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 19, 2024: US Fed rate cut: Here's how US Central Bank's decision will impact Indian stock market; Experts weigh in

1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2024, 12:54 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 19, 2024: US Fed rate cut: Experts suggest that a 50bps rate cut could boost market sentiment.Premium
Latest news on September 19, 2024: US Fed rate cut: Experts suggest that a 50bps rate cut could boost market sentiment.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Sep 2024, 12:54:44 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: US Fed rate cut: Here's how US Central Bank's decision will impact Indian stock market; Experts weigh in

  • Indian investors are closely watching the decision, as it is expected to shape the market trend on Thursday, September 19. Experts suggest that a 50bps rate cut could boost market sentiment.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue