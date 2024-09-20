Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 20, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 20, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20

6 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 20, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20Premium
Latest news on September 20, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2024, 07:27:49 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,530 level, a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
20 Sep 2024, 07:16:53 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, China LPR to S&P, Dow Jones hit record

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,525 level, a premium of nearly 35 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
20 Sep 2024, 06:50:57 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 20

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indian Hotels, Century Textiles & Industries, and Dabur India.
20 Sep 2024, 06:19:36 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate cut impact, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Sept 20

  • Stock Market today: Nifty-50 index and the Sensex though hit record highs on Thursday, however, ended lower with gains of 0.15% and 0.29%
20 Sep 2024, 06:18:44 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Biocon, PNB, SAIL among 12 stocks in F&O ban list on September 20

  • Aarti Industries, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the twelve stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 20.
20 Sep 2024, 06:11:53 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

  • Shares to buy today: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – Kotak Bank, Jubilant Food, and ICICI Lombard.
20 Sep 2024, 05:08:01 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: S&P 500 hits record-high, Nvidia soars 5% after US Fed rate cut triggers rally in semiconductor stocks

  • US semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia rose nearly five per cent, while Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.5 per cent and Broadcom added 3.8 per cent
