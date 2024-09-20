Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 20, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,530 level, a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
20 Sep 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, China LPR to S&P, Dow Jones hit record
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,525 level, a premium of nearly 35 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
20 Sep 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 20
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indian Hotels, Century Textiles & Industries, and Dabur India.
20 Sep 2024, 06:19 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate cut impact, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Sept 20
- Stock Market today: Nifty-50 index and the Sensex though hit record highs on Thursday, however, ended lower with gains of 0.15% and 0.29%
20 Sep 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Biocon, PNB, SAIL among 12 stocks in F&O ban list on September 20
- Aarti Industries, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the twelve stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 20.
20 Sep 2024, 06:11 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today
- Shares to buy today: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – Kotak Bank, Jubilant Food, and ICICI Lombard.
20 Sep 2024, 05:08 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: S&P 500 hits record-high, Nvidia soars 5% after US Fed rate cut triggers rally in semiconductor stocks
- US semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia rose nearly five per cent, while Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.5 per cent and Broadcom added 3.8 per cent