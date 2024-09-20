Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 20, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 07:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 20, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2024, 07:27 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 20

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,530 level, a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 07:16 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, China LPR to S&P, Dow Jones hit record

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,525 level, a premium of nearly 35 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 06:50 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 20

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indian Hotels, Century Textiles & Industries, and Dabur India.
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 06:19 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US Fed rate cut impact, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Sept 20

  • Stock Market today: Nifty-50 index and the Sensex though hit record highs on Thursday, however, ended lower with gains of 0.15% and 0.29%
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 06:18 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Biocon, PNB, SAIL among 12 stocks in F&O ban list on September 20

  • Aarti Industries, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the twelve stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 20.
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 06:11 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

  • Shares to buy today: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today – Kotak Bank, Jubilant Food, and ICICI Lombard.
Read the full story here

20 Sep 2024, 05:08 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: S&P 500 hits record-high, Nvidia soars 5% after US Fed rate cut triggers rally in semiconductor stocks

  • US semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia rose nearly five per cent, while Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.5 per cent and Broadcom added 3.8 per cent
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.