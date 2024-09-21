Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 20 2024 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.05 1.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,340.25 3.77%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 424.15 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 514.90 1.32%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,742.15 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 21, 2024: IPO check: Ceigall to P N Gadgil — These 8 newly listed stocks shed up to 15% from their listing prices
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 21, 2024: IPO check: Ceigall to P N Gadgil — These 8 newly listed stocks shed up to 15% from their listing prices

1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 21, 2024: IPO Check: As IPOs flood the market amid bullish trends, experts warn that reliance on grey market premiums is risky. Many newly listed stocks are declining post-listing. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on September 21, 2024: IPO Check: As IPOs flood the market amid bullish trends, experts warn that reliance on grey market premiums is risky. Many newly listed stocks are declining post-listing. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Sep 2024, 06:33:18 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: IPO check: Ceigall to P N Gadgil — These 8 newly listed stocks shed up to 15% from their listing prices

  • IPO check: The recent surge in IPOs has led to higher listing gains, attributed to a bullish market. However, experts warn that grey market premiums are not reliable indicators of performance, and many IPOs may struggle post-listing due to weak fundamentals
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue