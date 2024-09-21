Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 21, 2024: IPO check: Ceigall to P N Gadgil — These 8 newly listed stocks shed up to 15% from their listing prices

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 21, 2024: IPO Check: As IPOs flood the market amid bullish trends, experts warn that reliance on grey market premiums is risky. Many newly listed stocks are declining post-listing. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Sep 2024, 06:33 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: IPO check: Ceigall to P N Gadgil — These 8 newly listed stocks shed up to 15% from their listing prices

  • IPO check: The recent surge in IPOs has led to higher listing gains, attributed to a bullish market. However, experts warn that grey market premiums are not reliable indicators of performance, and many IPOs may struggle post-listing due to weak fundamentals
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.