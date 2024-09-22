Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 22, 2024: Week Ahead: FII inflows, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 approaches 26K

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 22, 2024: Stock market triggers: Macro data, global cues, FPI inflow, crude oil prices will dictate the major market trend this week as Nifty 50 eyes its next upside

Latest news on September 22, 2024: Stock market triggers: Macro data, global cues, FPI inflow, crude oil prices will dictate the major market trend this week as Nifty 50 eyes its next upside

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Sep 2024, 06:21 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: FII inflows, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 approaches 26K

  • Stock market triggers: This week, domestic macro data, F&O expiry, and global cues will dictate market trends. D-Street experts say the Nifty 50 stares the 26,000 mark as its next upside.
Read the full story here

