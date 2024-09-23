Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 23, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 23

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 23
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Havells India, Century Plyboards, and Indegene.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: GNFC, Chambal Fertilisers, RBL Bank among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on September 23
- Aarti Industries, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the eleven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 23.