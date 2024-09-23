Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 23, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 23

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 23, 2024: Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 25,650 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 26,000 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Sep 2024, 06:13 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 23

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Havells India, Century Plyboards, and Indegene. 
Read the full story here

23 Sep 2024, 06:09 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: GNFC, Chambal Fertilisers, RBL Bank among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on September 23

  • Aarti Industries, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the eleven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 23.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.