Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 24, 2024: High-speed traders made $7 billion in Indian options market boom

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: High-speed traders made $7 billion in Indian options market boom
- A study reveals that algorithms enabled foreign funds to earn $7 billion from Indian equity derivatives, while individual traders lost $7.3 billion. This highlights the challenges faced by individuals against larger trading firms in India's $4.6 trillion derivatives market.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Three power stocks that are breaking out on the charts
- With the Nifty approaching 26,000, the Indian stock market is bullish, particularly in the power sector. Key players NTPC, Tata Power, and JSW Energy are showing strong upward trends, indicating potential for new milestones in their stock prices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Aditya Birla Fashion among 12 stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 24
- Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Vodafone Idea, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, PNB, and SAIL are the twelve stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 24
IPO News Today Live Updates: Northern Arc Capital IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal up to 57% listing gain for allottees
- The trends in Northern Arc Capital IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today indicates a strong debut of shares. Analysts also expect decent listing gains for Northern Arc Capital IPO investors.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 24
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — AU Small Finance Bank, JSW Energy, and BPCL
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets outlook, five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Sept 24
- Stock Market Today: After a decisive upside breakout on Friday, the market continued its upward journey on Monday and closed near the day high, not before scaling fresh highs
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi committee may suggest more guard rails for retail investors in options
- The Padmanabhan committee set up by the market regulator may look into volatility in the context of risk management in options trading. The committee had suggested seven measures to curb the derivatives exuberance earlier.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Is Bajaj Housing Finance priced to perfection? Here’s what could happen next.
- At a price-to-book ratio of 10, BHFL's market cap is a staggering ₹1.5 trillion. That’s the combined market cap of the top 10 housing finance companies, excluding HUDCO.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Tata Investment Corp’s top 5 non-Tata bets to keep track of
- Given that Tata Investment Corp’s holdings in these five companies are quite large, it makes sense to keep these stocks in your watchlist.