Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 26, 2024: Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, SpiceJet, SBI, Piramal Pharma, Shriram Finance and more
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 26, 2024: Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, SpiceJet, SBI, Piramal Pharma, Shriram Finance and more

8 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2024, 08:27 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 26, 2024: Stocks to Watch today
Latest news on September 26, 2024: Stocks to Watch today

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Sep 2024, 08:27:17 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, SpiceJet, SBI, Piramal Pharma, Shriram Finance and more

  • Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.
Read the full story here

26 Sep 2024, 08:23:29 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Saregama India to Shemaroo — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Pritish Nandy Communications or PNC, Saregama India, Shemaroo Entertainment, Optiemus Infracom, and Medicamen Biotech
Read the full story here

26 Sep 2024, 07:42:02 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Trading Strategy Today: How to trade Bank Nifty options on September 26? Rahul Ghose suggests this strategy

  • Bank Nifty Trading Strategy Today: Bank Nifty Index is unable to sustain above 54,100 levels and is showing signs of a sideways move. With this, Rahul Ghose suggests a low-risk Bank Nifty options strategy for today.
Read the full story here

26 Sep 2024, 07:30:34 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 26

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 26,045 level, a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Read the full story here

26 Sep 2024, 07:16:50 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US home sales data to gold prices

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 26,045 level, a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

26 Sep 2024, 07:00:17 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: CDSL, CAMS, and KFin Tech are riding the capital market wave to big returns

  • Several trading and settlement companies like CDSL, CAMS and KFin Tech have reported stellar growth due to higher participation from Indian retail investors. Here are three back-office companies that should benefit from India’s stock market boom.
Read the full story here

26 Sep 2024, 07:00:15 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: BSE stock gets lift from NSE IPO visibility

  • Shares of Asia's oldest exchange surged 37% over seven sessions through 24 September after Sebi dropped charges of unfair practices against its listed peer in the co-location case.
Read the full story here

26 Sep 2024, 06:31:09 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets outlook, five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday —Sept 26

  • Stock Market Today: Benchmark Nifty-50 index ended at record high for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. Near-term uptrend remains intact though analysts expect range bound action with immediate resistance at around 26,250 and support at 25,800
Read the full story here

26 Sep 2024, 06:21:59 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 26

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Firstsource Solutions, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and NOCIL
Read the full story here

26 Sep 2024, 06:16:12 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Granules, Vodafone Idea among five stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 26

  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, and IEX are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 26
Read the full story here

