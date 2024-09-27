Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 27, 2024: Nifty 50 September rejig: Bharat Electronics, Trent to enter NSE index on Sept 27; Divi's Lab, LTIMindtree excluded

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:58 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 27, 2024: Nifty 50 September Rejig: Bharat Electronics, Trent will replace LTIMindtree, Divi’s Labs in Nifty 50 Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Sep 2024, 12:58 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 September rejig: Bharat Electronics, Trent to enter NSE index on Sept 27; Divi's Lab, LTIMindtree excluded

  • Nifty 50 September rejig: The changes would lead to an inflow worth $500 million in Trent and $440 million in BEL. The counters will have a weight of 1.4 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively
27 Sep 2024, 12:20 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: KRN Heat Exchange IPO subscribed over 58x on day 2 of issue, NIIs steal the show; Latest GMP here

  • KRN Heat Exchange IPO was subscribed 58.17 times on the second day of issue with the portion reserved for NIIs booked the highest among the three groups.
