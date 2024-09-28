Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 28, 2024: Gold vs equity: Why yellow metal outshined Nifty 50 in YTD despite bull trend in stock market? Explained with 5 reasons

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold vs equity: Why yellow metal outshined Nifty 50 in YTD despite bull trend in stock market? Explained with 5 reasons
- Gold vs equity: The yellow metal has delivered 28% return in YTD in the US dollar terms
28 Sep 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Sensex at 1 lakh: How far is this milestone for the Indian benchmark index?
- The Sensex has surpassed 85,000, raising hopes of reaching 100,000. Factors like economic growth and increased investments drive this optimism, though analysts offer varied timelines for achieving this milestone, ranging from early next year to late 2025.
28 Sep 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Fund managers are hoarding cash. Are they bracing for a market correction?
- Mutual fund managers are stockpiling cash, signalling potential concerns about market valuations. As inflows surge, their reluctance to fully deploy capital raises a critical question: are they bracing for a stock market correction, or is this tactical patience?