Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 29, 2024: Week Ahead: Auto sales, SEBI board meet, FII inflows, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty eyes 26,500

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 29, 2024: Stock market triggers: Auto sales, FPI inflow, SEBI board meeting outcome, macro data, Q2 updates, crude oil prices, and global cues will dictate the trend this week as Nifty 50 eyes its next upside

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Sep 2024, 06:08 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Auto sales, SEBI board meet, FII inflows, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty eyes 26,500

  • Stock market triggers: This week, auto sales, domestic macro data, SEBI board meeting outcome, and global cues will dictate trends. D-Street experts say Nifty 50 eyes 26,500 as its next upside.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.