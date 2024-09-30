Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 30, 2024: Stockbrokers raise alarm against fake WhatsApp groups

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Sep 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stockbrokers raise alarm against fake WhatsApp groups
Read the full story here
- These groups entice investors by promising sky-high returns, while pretending to be legitimate brokers with access to insider information. They are feeding into the frenzy and the fear of missing out among retail investors, which has already alarmed the regulators.
30 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: NSE's loss could be BSE's gain
Read the full story here
- The timing of NSE's IPO may not be opportune if the markets regulator decides to accept the recommendations of the Padmanabhan committee, set up to curb excessive retail participation in futures and options.
30 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
30 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nine-month high FPI inflows lift India’s global weight on MSCI EM index
Read the full story here
- FPIs net invested ₹57,359 crore in September, the most since ₹66,135 crore in December last year, shows NSDL data.
30 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: How to execute an option spread strategy
Read the full story here
- To mitigate risks in options trading, consider using spread strategies that combine buying and selling options. This limits potential losses and increases the chances of profit, making it a more reliable approach for traders predicting market direction rather than magnitude.
30 Sep 2024, 06:22 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 30
Read the full story here
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — ONGC, NLC India, and Bharat Dynamics
30 Sep 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets outlook, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Sept 30
Read the full story here
- Stock Market Today: The Nifty 50 index continued its positive momentum for the third week in a row, which is likely to continue this weak, though some consolidation is not ruled out with support at 25900
30 Sep 2024, 06:18 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Manba Finance IPO listing date: GMP, experts signal gains of over 30% upon debut on stock market today
Read the full story here
- Manba Finance IPO listing date: Manba Finance IPO GMP and experts signal strong listing to share on stock market today led by strong demand for its IPO.