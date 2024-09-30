Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 30, 2024: Stockbrokers raise alarm against fake WhatsApp groups

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 07:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 30, 2024: Fake WhatsApp group operators pretend to be legitimate brokers with access to insider information.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Sep 2024, 07:01 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stockbrokers raise alarm against fake WhatsApp groups

  • These groups entice investors by promising sky-high returns, while pretending to be legitimate brokers with access to insider information. They are feeding into the frenzy and the fear of missing out among retail investors, which has already alarmed the regulators.
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: NSE's loss could be BSE's gain

  • The timing of NSE's IPO may not be opportune if the markets regulator decides to accept the recommendations of the Padmanabhan committee, set up to curb excessive retail participation in futures and options.
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stockbrokers raise alarm against fake WhatsApp groups

  • These groups entice investors by promising sky-high returns, while pretending to be legitimate brokers with access to insider information. They are feeding into the frenzy and the fear of missing out among retail investors, which has already alarmed the regulators.
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nine-month high FPI inflows lift India’s global weight on MSCI EM index

  • FPIs net invested 57,359 crore in September, the most since 66,135 crore in December last year, shows NSDL data.
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: How to execute an option spread strategy

  • To mitigate risks in options trading, consider using spread strategies that combine buying and selling options. This limits potential losses and increases the chances of profit, making it a more reliable approach for traders predicting market direction rather than magnitude.
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 06:22 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 30

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — ONGC, NLC India, and Bharat Dynamics 
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 06:20 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets outlook, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Sept 30

  • Stock Market Today: The Nifty 50 index continued its positive momentum for the third week in a row, which is likely to continue this weak, though some consolidation is not ruled out with support at 25900
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 06:18 AM IST IPO News Today Live Updates: Manba Finance IPO listing date: GMP, experts signal gains of over 30% upon debut on stock market today

  • Manba Finance IPO listing date: Manba Finance IPO GMP and experts signal strong listing to share on stock market today led by strong demand for its IPO.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.