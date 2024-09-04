Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 4, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 4
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 4, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 4

6 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 4, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 4 (Photo: Company Website)Premium
Latest news on September 4, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 4

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Sep 2024, 07:35:36 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 4

  • Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,170 level, a discount of nearly 175 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Read the full story here

04 Sep 2024, 07:24:36 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US tech stocks sell-off to oil prices

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,185 level, a discount of nearly 160 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

04 Sep 2024, 07:04:38 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | ₹250 per month: The idea behind a brand new SIP

  • Micro-SIPs are designed for investors with small corpuses, including rural residents, daily wage earners and students.
Read the full story here

04 Sep 2024, 06:59:43 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets, five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — September 4

  • Stocks to buy today: Exeprts have recommended five shares to buy today — Kajaria Ceramics, ICICI Bank, Zomato, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Finolex Cables.
Read the full story here

04 Sep 2024, 06:57:53 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: ICICI Bank to LIC, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 4 September

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —ICICI Bank, LIC, and Power Finance Corp.
Read the full story here

04 Sep 2024, 06:30:20 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 4

  • Stocks of Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills and Hindustan Copper will be available for trading in the cash market
Read the full story here

04 Sep 2024, 06:28:59 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: India mulling simplified rules for government bonds' exclusive foreigners investors, official says

  • India working on simplified rules for foreigners investing only in government bonds, official says
Read the full story here

04 Sep 2024, 06:21:40 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: ECOS Mobility IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares on BSE, NSE

  • ECOS Mobility IPO listing date is today and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE. Analysts expect ECOS Mobility shares to make a strong debut on stock exchanges today. Find out what experts and ECOS Mobility IPO GMP signal ahead of share listing:
Read the full story here

