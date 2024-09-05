Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 5, 2024: Investors are in a love-hate relationship with the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 5, 2024: On Tuesday, stocks opened up mixed a day after beginning the month off with losses with the Dow Jones losing over 600 and Nasdaq closing with a 3.26% loss. All three indexes had their worst days since Aug. 5. (Photo: Getty Images via AFP)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Investors are in a love-hate relationship with the stock market

  • It is hard to allocate assets when everything has done great yet nothing seems worth buying.
Read the full story here

05 Sep 2024, 06:37 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Robinhood to pay $3.9 million in settlement with California, share price rises 12%

  • Robinhood in $3.9 million settlement with California over crypto withdrawals
Read the full story here

05 Sep 2024, 06:36 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Trading Strategy Today: How to trade Bank Nifty options on September 5? Rahul Ghose suggests this strategy

  • Bank Nifty has a buy zone between 51,000 - 51,400 levels. Significant put writing below 51,400 levels also indicates a strong support at 51,400 and below, said Rahul Ghose.
Read the full story here

05 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: RBL Bank, Hindustan Copper among 4 stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 5

  • Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 5.
Read the full story here

05 Sep 2024, 06:26 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 5

  • Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Bharat Forge, Ambuja Cements, and Apollo Tyres
Read the full story here

