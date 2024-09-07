Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 7, 2024: Gold prices retreat from near record high as mixed US jobs data blurs US Fed rate cut hopes

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on September 7, 2024: Gold price today: According to experts, the US Fed rate cut would enable the US central bank to keep the US job market balanced

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Sep 2024, 07:35 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold prices retreat from near record high as mixed US jobs data blurs US Fed rate cut hopes

  • Gold rate today: According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders currently see a 73% chance of a 25-bps reduction US Fed rate and a 27% chance of a 50-bps rate cut
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.