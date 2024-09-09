Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 9, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 9

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on September 9
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,843 level, a discount of nearly 66 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Sept 9
- Regarding shares to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended these five shares: Inox Wind, Max Health, Sonata Software Ltd, Zomato, and MTAR Technologies Ltd.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US nonfarm payrolls to Japan’s GDP
IPO News Today Live Updates: Gala Precision Engineering IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
- Gala Precision Engineering IPO listing date is today, September 9. The equity shares of the company are slated to be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Find out what Gala Precision Engineering IPO GMP today and experts indicate about the share listing price.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 9
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Marico, Tata Technologies, and La Opala.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, RBL Bank among seven stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 9
- Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 9