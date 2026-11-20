(Bloomberg) -- A sell-off in Latin American currencies deepened Thursday, sending the Mexican peso to its lowest since June 2025 and forcing Brazil’s central bank to step in to prop up the real, amid the mounting prospect of more rate hikes in the US.

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The Colombian peso led losses across emerging markets, tumbling as much as 3.4% against the greenback. The Mexican peso traded past 19 pesos per dollar, the lowest since June 2025, after central bank minutes confirmed the institution’s dovish stance. And in Brazil, the real dropped nearly 0.7% as investors shrugged off the first dollar spot auction since late 2024, which came after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he was in no rush to announce a new finance minister.

The moves weighed on MSCI’s EM currency index, which fell 0.2% and is on track for a fourth week of declines — the longest such streak since March. The dollar, meanwhile, gained as traders continued to assess hawkish statements by Federal Reserve officials.

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The pressure on Latin America is partly driven by domestic issues, such as fiscal worries in Brazil, a dovish central bank in Mexico, recessionary headwinds in Chile and the potential dilution of the fiscal reform in Colombia, said Benito Berber, chief Americas economist at Natixis.

More generally, “two factors may be driving weaker currencies despite the rally in US equities: higher Treasury yields and the repricing of Fed hikes, coupled with seasonal factors as trading desks reduce risk ahead of year-end,” he added.

The South African rand, a bellwether for risk, was down by more than 1% after local policymakers left interest rates unchanged at their final meeting of the year, while the Hungarian forint dropped on signs of a possible rate cut next month.

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Simon Quijano-Evans, head of strategy at Macro Hive Ltd. in London, turned neutral on the forint, as well as the Brazilian real and the Colombian peso.

Equities Retreat

In stocks, a slide in Asian tech companies dragged the MSCI EM stock benchmark to a sixth day of losses, falling 1.3% in the session. Taiwan’s stock index tumbled 4.4%, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.4%.

In credit markets, Uruguay is selling euro-denominated bonds. Meanwhile, Gabon dollar notes were outperforming peers after the finance minister said he expected the nation to sign a deal with the International Monetary Fund next month.

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