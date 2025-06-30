Laurus Labs share price surges over 18% in June, outperforms Sensex. What's next for this pharma stock?

Laurus Labs share price rose over 2% during Monday's trading session to touch an 52-week high of ₹720.90 apiece on the BSE, marking the stock's third consecutive day of gains in a bullish trend. So far in June 2025, the stock has significantly outperformed the market with a rise of 18%, in contrast to the Sensex's 3% increase.

A recent report from AUM Research indicated that enhanced asset utilisation, fueled by project execution in the CDMO Operations segment along with new product launches in the FDF (Finished Dosage Forms), suggests that Laurus is poised for consistent growth in the future. The API segment is anticipated to rebound as prices stabilize and order books transition into sales.

Moreover, the brokerage is of the opinion that following three years of lackluster earnings, Laurus Labs showcased an outstanding performance in FY25 with profits more than doubling.

Laurus Labs' consolidated profit surged to ₹234 crore for the March quarter, a three-fold increase spurred by strong sales. The Hyderabad-based firm declared a net profit of ₹76 crore for the same quarter of FY24.

Revenue rose to ₹1,720 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to ₹1,440 crore during the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing from Laurus Labs. For FY25, the company reported its profit climbed to ₹358 crore, up from ₹161 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, as stated. Revenue for the last fiscal year grew to ₹5,554 crore, compared to ₹5,041 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

"We achieved impressive Q4 results and continued our transformative journey, which demonstrates the strong demand for our CDMO services and our ability to meet complex customer requirements," said Laurus Labs Founder & CEO Satyanarayana Chava.

What's next for this pharma stock? Laurus Labs share price opened at ₹711 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 720.90, and an intraday low of ₹704.30 apiece on the BSE.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Laurus Labs share price has broken out of a 78-day-long cup and handle pattern at 645 and successfully retested the breakout zone around 20th June, which strengthens the bullish setup.

“The stock is now witnessing fresh momentum post-retest, with breakout and retest targets placed near 770 levels. The overall price structure remains robust, showing sustained buying interest and healthy trend strength. For momentum traders, the recent swing low of 663 should act as an important support and trailing stop loss to protect profits while riding the trend towards higher levels,” added Jain.

