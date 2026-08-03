LEAP India IPO: Price band set at ₹151-159 per share; check key dates, issue details

LEAP India IPO price band: The LEAP India Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹151 to ₹159 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The LEAP India IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, 7 August and will close on Tuesday, 11 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the LEAP India IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 6 August.

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The LEAP India IPO lot size is 94 equity shares and in multiples of 94 equity shares thereafter.

LEAP India IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The company has also reserved up to ₹1.25 crore in equity shares for eligible employees.

Tentatively, LEAP India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 12 August and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 13 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. LEAP India share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, 14 August.

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LEAP India IPO details The LEAP India IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹480 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,000 crore by existing shareholders.

The size of the fresh issue has been increased from the ₹400 crore proposed in the draft papers, while the OFS component remains unchanged. Under the OFS, promoter entities Vertical Holdings II and KIA EBT Scheme 3 will sell shares worth ₹1,998.62 crore and ₹1.37 crore, respectively.

LEAP India had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in August 2025 for a ₹2,400 crore IPO and received the regulator's approval in December 2025.

Global investment firm KKR, through Vertical Holdings II, and Sunu Mathew are the company's promoters, holding stakes of 73.78% and 21.07%, respectively.

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The company intends to utilise ₹360 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards the repayment or prepayment of borrowings, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. As of June 2026, LEAP India had consolidated outstanding borrowings of ₹1,023.2 crore.

The IPO is being overseen by JM Financial, Avendus Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and UBS Securities India.

Company details Mumbai-based LEAP India operates one of India's leading asset pooling platforms, managing 1.47 crore pooled assets through a network of more than 10,100 customer touchpoints across the country. The company caters to a diverse range of industries, including FMCG, food and beverages, third-party logistics (3PL), e-commerce, quick commerce, automotive, and industrials.

On the financial front, LEAP India delivered strong growth in FY26, with net profit surging 66% year-on-year to ₹62.3 crore from ₹37.6 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations climbed 56.4% to ₹729.5 crore, compared with ₹466.5 crore in FY25.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.