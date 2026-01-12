Lemon Tree Hotels share price jumps 4% as Warburg Pincus buys into Fleur; here's what analysts say

Lemon Tree Hotels share price surged by 4% during Monday's trading session following the company's announcement of a significant restructuring initiative focused on unlocking value and raising funds, which includes the formation of two distinct entities and the introduction of Warburg Pincus as a strategic partner.

As part of the planned reorganization, Lemon Tree Hotels will be transformed into a dedicated, asset-light hotel management and branding platform, while a newly established entity, Fleur Hotels, will encompass the group's hotel ownership assets along with its development capabilities.

At present, Lemon Tree possesses a 58.91% share in Fleur, while APG retains the remaining 41.09%.

In the course of this deal, private equity firm Warburg Pincus will purchase APG's complete 41.09% interest in Fleur Hotels. Furthermore, Warburg has pledged to invest ₹960 crore in Fleur Hotels in phases, as needed, to facilitate future growth and development. The restructuring will be carried out through a scheme of arrangement.

Lemon Tree Hotels plans to consolidate two of its fully-owned subsidiaries into the parent company, while merging four additional subsidiaries with Fleur Hotels in return for shares allocated to Lemon Tree.

The company is also set to transfer 12 hotels to Fleur Hotels, with shares of Fleur being directly issued to Lemon Tree shareholders. According to the stated ratio, for every 311 shares owned in Lemon Tree Hotels, shareholders will receive 20 shares of Fleur Hotels.

Post restructuring After the restructuring, Fleur Hotels will possess 41 hotels offering a total of 5,813 keys, in contrast to its current portfolio of 24 hotels with 3,993 keys. Conversely, Lemon Tree Hotels will oversee 89 hotels with 6,011 keys, all of which will be owned by either Fleur Hotels or third-party owners.

Upon the conclusion of the arrangement, shareholders of Lemon Tree will directly possess 32.96% of Fleur Hotels, whereas Lemon Tree will retain a 41.03% ownership. The remaining 26.01% stake in Fleur Hotels will be held by Warburg Pincus.

Here's what analysts say Nuvama Institutional Equities expressed a positive outlook on the transaction, noting that it brings Warburg Pincus back into the capital equation—this time through Fleur. Their involvement reduces the risks associated with future significant capital investments, such as Aurika Nehru Place, and paves a smooth path towards Fleur’s public listing.

Further the brokerage added that on the other hand, the generation of value hinges on the market granting higher valuations to both the asset-light and asset-heavy sectors, which is a challenging proposition considering the recent corrections in multiples of the market leader. The brokerage currently views the restructuring as neutral in terms of value.

ICICI Direct Research indicated that Fleur Hotels is set to become one of the largest proprietors of hospitality assets in India, owning a total of 5,556 operational rooms along with an additional 256 rooms currently under construction.

Regarding the financial aspects, the brokerage pointed out that Fleur’s revenues have grown at a CAGR of 21% from FY23 to FY25, with post-renovation EBITDA margins of 42.8%. The renovations for most of the existing hotels have been completed, and these properties are expected to achieve higher room rental rates, thereby boosting Fleur’s revenues and EBITDA in the upcoming years.

The brokerage firm stated that Warburg Pincus' plan for an additional investment of Rs960 crore will lead to a consistent increase in room availability for the company in the upcoming years, growing from the current 3,993 keys to 5,813 keys. Meanwhile, Lemon Tree Hotels is set to experience double-digit growth in management fee income, and with 70% EBIDTA margins, it will maintain a high return on capital employed (RoCE) rate of approximately 24%.

“Overall, we anticipate that Fleur Hotels and Lemon Tree Hotels will each provide value to their shareholders in the future,” said ICICI Direct.

Lemon Tree Hotels share price today Lemon Tree Hotels share price today opened at ₹155.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹155.90 per share, and an intraday low of ₹151.55 apiece. However, retreated from the day's high.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree noted that Lemon Tree Hotels has swept its prior weekly swing low near 147 and closed the week around the 50 week moving average, signaling rising downside pressure rather than a clean reversal.

According to Jain, the sweep suggests stop-loss liquidation, but follow through buying has been absent, keeping the structure vulnerable. Trend strength across timeframes remains weak, with rallies failing to attract strong participation.

Anshul believes that the 147 level now turns critical. A decisive breach and weekly sustain below this zone would confirm continuation of the downtrend and trigger a fresh leg lower. In that scenario, the stock is likely to move swiftly toward the 130 support area, where the next demand pocket sits, as per Jain.

“Until buyers reclaim and hold above the 50 week average with volume, risk–reward stays skewed to the downside and any bounce should be treated as corrective,” said Anshul Jain.