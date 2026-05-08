Lenskart share price slips 3% as IPO lock-in period ends, block deal buzz

Lenskart shares fell nearly 2% on Friday, 8 May, amid the expiry of the company’s 6-month shareholder lock-in and reports of a large block deal by existing investors.
According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the six-month shareholder lock-in for Lenskart ends today, making nearly 1,047.4 million shares eligible for trading. These shares account for around 60% of the company’s outstanding equity and are valued at approximately ₹51,573 crore based on Thursday’s closing price.
Nonetheless, experts noted that the end of the lock-in period does not necessarily mean that all eligible shares will be sold immediately in the open market. It simply gives shareholders the option to trade their holdings.
Further, according to a CNBC-TV18 report, around 11.22 crore shares of Lenskart, representing 6.46% equity, changed hands in the block deal window at ₹473.4 per share, taking the total transaction value to approximately ₹5,315.6 crore.
Earlier, a CNBC-TV18 report, citing sources, said that some existing investors are looking to exit through a block deal involving up to 70.2 million shares, valued at nearly $350 million.
The report added that the transaction also includes an upsizing option in the event of strong investor demand.
According to the report, investors, including Birdseye View Holding, TR Capital Mauritius, ABG Capital, and Kariba Holdings, are planning to sell their entire stakes. Meanwhile, Alpha Wave is expected to remain subject to a 90-day lock-in for any additional stake sale.
(more to come)
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