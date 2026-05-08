Subscribe

Lenskart share price slips 3% as IPO lock-in period ends, block deal buzz

Lenskart shares dropped nearly 2% on May 8 as its six-month shareholder lock-in expired, making 1,047.4 million shares eligible for trading. A report indicated existing investors may exit through a block deal involving up to 70.2 million shares valued at $350 million.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 May 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Lenskart shares fell nearly 2% on Friday, 8 May, amid the expiry of the company’s 6-month shareholder lock-in and reports of a large block deal by existing investors.
Lenskart shares fell nearly 2% on Friday, 8 May, amid the expiry of the company’s 6-month shareholder lock-in and reports of a large block deal by existing investors.(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Lenskart shares fell nearly 2% on Friday, 8 May, amid the expiry of the company’s 6-month shareholder lock-in and reports of a large block deal by existing investors.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the six-month shareholder lock-in for Lenskart ends today, making nearly 1,047.4 million shares eligible for trading. These shares account for around 60% of the company’s outstanding equity and are valued at approximately 51,573 crore based on Thursday’s closing price.

Nonetheless, experts noted that the end of the lock-in period does not necessarily mean that all eligible shares will be sold immediately in the open market. It simply gives shareholders the option to trade their holdings.

Advertisement

Further, according to a CNBC-TV18 report, around 11.22 crore shares of Lenskart, representing 6.46% equity, changed hands in the block deal window at 473.4 per share, taking the total transaction value to approximately 5,315.6 crore.

Earlier, a CNBC-TV18 report, citing sources, said that some existing investors are looking to exit through a block deal involving up to 70.2 million shares, valued at nearly $350 million.

The report added that the transaction also includes an upsizing option in the event of strong investor demand.

According to the report, investors, including Birdseye View Holding, TR Capital Mauritius, ABG Capital, and Kariba Holdings, are planning to sell their entire stakes. Meanwhile, Alpha Wave is expected to remain subject to a 90-day lock-in for any additional stake sale.

Advertisement

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

EquityBlock DealInvestors
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsLenskart share price slips 3% as IPO lock-in period ends, block deal buzz
Read Next Story