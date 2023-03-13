Lesson from Silicon Valley Bank's failure, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath explains2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 02:07 PM IST
- Zerodha boss Nithin Kamath believes an underrated skill set for running a business is being pessimistic. ‘Consider everything a risk and do everything you can to mitigate it. Every business will be exposed to a black swan event at some point; the idea is to survive those,’ he noted
Zerodha founder and investor Nithin Kamath said the lesson for the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) or the most recent collapse of a mid-sized Yes Bank in the Indian context is to have funds, especially working capital, distributed across a bunch of banks.
