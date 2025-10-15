LG India's stellar listing holds the key to success of large IPOs
LG Electronics India Ltd's largest listing gain among major public floats since 2019 underscores a vital truth: attractive pricing and strategic campaigning are essential for companies seeking to raise capital in the world's fourth-largest market for initial public offerings by volume.