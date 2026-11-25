LG Electronics, a leading single-brand home appliances player, is likely to be on investors' radar in Thursday's trade, as its promoter, LG Electronics Inc., is set to offload a 2% stake in the company through a block deal. The floor price has been set at ₹1,709.30 per share, according to the company's filing.

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The offer involves the sale of up to 13.58 million shares, worth up to ₹2,320.5 crore. The promoter will be subject to a 180-day lock-in period, during which it will be restricted from selling any further stake in the company.

The proposed stake sale is part of the promoter's efforts to meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements. MPS is a regulatory requirement in India that mandates listed companies to maintain a minimum percentage of their total equity share capital in the hands of non-promoter public shareholders, typically 25%.

"The promoter of the company, LG Electronics Inc., has conveyed its intention to sell certain equity shares held by it for compliance with the requirements of minimum public shareholding applicable to the company," the company said in its filing.

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The shareholding of LG Electronics Inc. as of November 25, 2026, stood at 85% of the company's total issued and paid-up equity share capital. Upon completion of the proposed sale, the promoter's shareholding in the company will decline from 85% to 83%.

LG Electronics Q2 performance Earlier this month, the company reported a 25.65% year-on-year rise in its net profit to ₹489.34 crore for the September quarter of FY27. Its revenue from operations increased 19.53% to ₹7,380.04 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹6,174.03 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue from the Home Appliance & Air Solutions (H&A) segment rose 20.86% to ₹4,771.69 crore in the quarter under review, compared with ₹3,947.85 crore in the year-ago period.

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The H&A business includes air conditioners, refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, dishwashers, compressors, water purifiers and air purifiers. The segment recorded its "highest growth since listing", driven by strong double-digit growth across key categories.

Revenue from the Home Entertainment (HE) segment grew 17.16% year-on-year to ₹2,608.35 crore in Q2 FY27. The segment reported its "third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth" despite a high base, the company added.

The HE segment includes televisions (flat-panel TVs, signage, projectors and monitor TVs), audio-visual products, monitors and personal computers. In terms of operating profitability, EBITDA rose 28% to ₹701 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded 63 basis points to 9.5%.

Meanwhile, the company also announced its entry into a new B2B segment, Vehicle Solutions, with a focus on in-vehicle infotainment (IVI).

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.