LIC overtakes SBI to become the most valuable PSU; market-cap touches 5.8 lakh crore surpassing that of SBI
Stock Market Today- Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) share price gained more than 2% in the morning trades on Wednesday as it scaled 52 week highs. With this its market-cap crossed 5.8 Lakh crore mark surpassing ₹5.62 lakh crore market cap of the State Bank of India.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price gained more than 2% in morning trades on Wednesday helping its market capitalisation cross the ₹5.8 Lakh Crore mark as it touched 52 week highs of ₹919.45 a piece. LIC market cap thereby surpassed market cap State Bank Of India (SBI) . SBI share price was down 1% on the BSE while its market cap stood at around ₹5.62 Lakh Crore .
