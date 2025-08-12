LIC deserves a better valuation from markets, says MD Doraiswamy
Anshika Kayastha 7 min read 12 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Life Insurance Corp of India seeks better market valuation due to improved customer service and a stronger product portfolio, according to new CEO R. Doraiswamy. He anticipates that digital transformation initiatives will enhance LIC's standing ahead of a planned government stake sale.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: The country’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corp (LIC) of India deserves a better valuation from the market on the back of an improved customer service and the stronger product portfolio it is building, said R. Doraiswamy, the newly-appointed managing director and chief executive officer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story