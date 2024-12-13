LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for December: LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nikhil Rungta,Jaiprakash Toshniwal, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1417.04 crore. Under the guidance of Nikhil Rungta,Jaiprakash Toshniwal, the fund adheres to its objective of the main investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital growth by investing across Large, Mid & Small Cap stocks. The investment portfolio of the scheme will be constantly monitored and reviewed to optimise capital growth. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Schemes will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund returned -0.62%, showing a positive delta of 0.58%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 5.15%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|8.34%
|4.08%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|27.37%
|16.38%
|10.99%
|3 Years
|16.26%
|40.22%
|-23.96%
|5 Years
|16.68%
|101.49%
|-84.81%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|7.02%
|Piramal Pharma
|4.20%
|Va Tech Wabag
|3.44%
|ICICI Bank
|3.17%
|State Bank Of India
|3.01%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|13.2%
|Software & Programming
|5.24%
|Water Utilities
|3.44%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|2.44%
|Apparel/Accessories
|2.09%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|1.86%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|1.86%
|Airline
|1.76%
|Hotels & Motels
|1.68%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.57%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.50, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.81 and 0.69, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.00% for one year, 12.57% for three years, and 16.48% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|ICICI Bank
|3.17%
|261727
|33.83
|Mphasis
|2.47%
|91364
|26.31
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|State Bank Of India
|574380.0
|391209.0
|32.09
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Sudarshan Chemicals Industries
|299200.0
|189631.0
|19.85
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.