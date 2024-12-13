LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for December: LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nikhil Rungta,Jaiprakash Toshniwal, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1417.04 crore. Under the guidance of Nikhil Rungta,Jaiprakash Toshniwal, the fund adheres to its objective of the main investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital growth by investing across Large, Mid & Small Cap stocks. The investment portfolio of the scheme will be constantly monitored and reviewed to optimise capital growth. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Schemes will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund returned -0.62%, showing a positive delta of 0.58%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 5.15%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 8.34% 4.08% 4.26% 1 Year 27.37% 16.38% 10.99% 3 Years 16.26% 40.22% -23.96% 5 Years 16.68% 101.49% -84.81%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 13.2% Software & Programming 5.24% Water Utilities 3.44% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.44% Apparel/Accessories 2.09% Chemical Manufacturing 1.86% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.86% Airline 1.76% Hotels & Motels 1.68% Retail (Apparel) 1.57%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.50, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.81 and 0.69, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.00% for one year, 12.57% for three years, and 16.48% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value ICICI Bank 3.17% 261727 33.83 Mphasis 2.47% 91364 26.31

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value State Bank Of India 574380.0 391209.0 32.09

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Sudarshan Chemicals Industries 299200.0 189631.0 19.85