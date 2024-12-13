LIC MF Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: LIC MF Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karan Doshi,Dikshit Mittal, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. LIC MF Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹315.42 crore. Under the guidance of Karan Doshi,Dikshit Mittal, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the scheme is to provide investors with the opportunities for long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in Equity and Equity related instruments of Midcap Companies. However there can be no assurance that the investment objective under the scheme will be realized.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, LIC MF Midcap Fund returned 0.96%, showing a positive delta of 1.53%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.39%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 8.11% 4.08% 4.03% 1 Year 36.91% 16.38% 20.53% 3 Years 20.46% 40.22% -19.76% 5 Years 25.29% 101.49% -76.20%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Auto & Truck Parts 8.6% Chemical Manufacturing 8.03% Retail (Apparel) 7.31% Consumer Financial Services 6.97% Misc. Capital Goods 6.82% Software & Programming 4.58% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.88% Computer Services 2.84% Regional Banks 2.8% Iron & Steel 2.67% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 2.43% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.38% Textiles - Non Apparel 2.32% Aerospace & Defense 2.29% Electric Utilities 2.13% Hotels & Motels 2.09% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.02% Real Estate Operations 1.84% Tires 1.77% Railroads 1.62% Apparel/Accessories 1.62% Communications Services 1.59% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.58% Recreational Products 1.55% Investment Services 1.26% Printing & Publishing 1.24% Appliance & Tool 1.07% Airline 1.01% Construction Services 0.98% Oil & Gas Operations 0.8% Construction - Raw Materials 0.76% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.73%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.66, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.89 and 0.89, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.79% for one year, 15.83% for three years, and 21.08% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: