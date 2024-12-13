Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / LIC MF Midcap Fund performance review analysis for December

LIC MF Midcap Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

LIC MF Midcap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of LIC MF Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

LIC MF Midcap Fund performance review analysis for December

LIC MF Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: LIC MF Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karan Doshi,Dikshit Mittal, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. LIC MF Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 315.42 crore. Under the guidance of Karan Doshi,Dikshit Mittal, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the scheme is to provide investors with the opportunities for long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in Equity and Equity related instruments of Midcap Companies. However there can be no assurance that the investment objective under the scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, LIC MF Midcap Fund returned 0.96%, showing a positive delta of 1.53%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.39%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 8.11% 4.08% 4.03%
1 Year 36.91% 16.38% 20.53%
3 Years 20.46% 40.22% -19.76%
5 Years 25.29% 101.49% -76.20%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Shakti Pumps India4.60%
Trent4.58%
Uno Minda3.30%
Federal Bank2.80%
Alkem Laboratories2.38%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Auto & Truck Parts8.6%
Chemical Manufacturing8.03%
Retail (Apparel)7.31%
Consumer Financial Services6.97%
Misc. Capital Goods6.82%
Software & Programming4.58%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.88%
Computer Services2.84%
Regional Banks2.8%
Iron & Steel2.67%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber2.43%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.38%
Textiles - Non Apparel2.32%
Aerospace & Defense2.29%
Electric Utilities2.13%
Hotels & Motels2.09%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.02%
Real Estate Operations1.84%
Tires1.77%
Railroads1.62%
Apparel/Accessories1.62%
Communications Services1.59%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.58%
Recreational Products1.55%
Investment Services1.26%
Printing & Publishing1.24%
Appliance & Tool1.07%
Airline1.01%
Construction Services0.98%
Oil & Gas Operations0.8%
Construction - Raw Materials0.76%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.73%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.66, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.89 and 0.89, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.79% for one year, 15.83% for three years, and 21.08% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Himatsingka Seide1.29%2387454.07
Surya Roshni1.11%517373.51
Sansera Engineering1.09%225233.43
Oberoi Realty0.98%157953.11

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
SRF46637.028237.06.34
Schaeffler India17917.016173.05.56
Escorts Kubota14997.013316.04.99
Tata Technologies61852.046218.04.66
Saregama India83056.072476.03.91

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Shakti Pumps India37254.032254.014.50
Trent21476.020266.014.45
Bharat Electronics276604.0253539.07.23
K P R Mill38276.034761.03.25
Zomato230154.0117904.02.86
Hitachi Energy India2456.02049.02.84
Deepak Nitrite11218.09457.02.50

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.