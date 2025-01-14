LIC MF Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: LIC MF Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Karan Doshi,Dikshit Mittal, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. LIC MF Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹319.49 crore. Under the guidance of Karan Doshi,Dikshit Mittal, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the scheme is to provide investors with the opportunities for long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in Equity and Equity related instruments of Midcap Companies. However there can be no assurance that the investment objective under the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of LIC MF Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, LIC MF Midcap Fund returned -6.06%, showing a negative delta of -0.43% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.61% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -5.62% -7.33% 1.71% 1 Year 20.76% 12.57% 8.19% 3 Years 55.09% 65.14% -10.05% 5 Years 173.68% 205.26% -31.58%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Auto & Truck Parts 8.61% Chemical Manufacturing 7.75% Retail (Apparel) 7.04% Misc. Capital Goods 6.94% Consumer Financial Services 6.93% Software & Programming 4.67% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.77% Computer Services 3.16% Regional Banks 2.86% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 2.51% Iron & Steel 2.46% Aerospace & Defense 2.44% Hotels & Motels 2.42% Textiles - Non Apparel 2.41% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.29% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.95% Real Estate Operations 1.83% Electric Utilities 1.74% Tires 1.71% Communications Services 1.7% Apparel/Accessories 1.66% Railroads 1.57% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.48% Recreational Products 1.46% Investment Services 1.2% Printing & Publishing 1.15% Airline 1.08% Construction Services 0.99% Appliance & Tool 0.94% Oil & Gas Operations 0.82% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.75% Construction - Raw Materials 0.72%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.44, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.85 and 0.91, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.55% for one year, 15.81% for three years, and 21.05% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Tata Communications 33680.0 30938.0 5.43 ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India 4276.0 4019.0 5.02